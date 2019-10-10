Perpetual Ltd Increases Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,263.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe bought 7,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $498,079.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,427.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 183,077 shares of company stock worth $10,705,751 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.97.

ABBV stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $74.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,466,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,051. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $95.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.93. The stock has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

