Perpetual Ltd Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Perpetual Ltd cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,749 shares of company stock valued at $91,773,322 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. New Street Research set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. HSBC set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Macquarie set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.68.

Shares of AAPL traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.88. 11,396,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,272,828. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $229.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.23. The company has a market cap of $1,038.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

