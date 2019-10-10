Pennsylvania Trust Co Acquires 585 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $140.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.08 and its 200-day moving average is $167.20. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $234.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. FedEx’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens set a $192.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.44.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

