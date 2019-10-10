Peercoin Market Capitalization Tops $7.30 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $7.30 million and $69,887.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003317 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Bittylicious, Bitsane and Trade By Trade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,571.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.99 or 0.02695236 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001647 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00609830 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008279 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,677,057 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, WEX, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, HitBTC, Livecoin, Poloniex, BX Thailand, Bitsane, YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.