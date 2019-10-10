Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.6% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 83.5% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.83. 2,076,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,449,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at $290,051.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $7,204,630.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.26.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

