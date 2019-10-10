OVCODE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $202.00 (OVC)

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded up 150.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, OVCODE has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One OVCODE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and LATOKEN. OVCODE has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $202.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OVCODE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00204702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.01034168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00087663 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OVCODE Token Profile

OVCODE’s total supply is 83,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,848,912 tokens. OVCODE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode . OVCODE’s official website is ovcode.com . The official message board for OVCODE is medium.com/@ovcode

Buying and Selling OVCODE

OVCODE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVCODE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OVCODE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OVCODE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OVCODE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.