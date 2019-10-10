OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON OTMP remained flat at $GBX 83.50 ($1.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,439 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 million and a P/E ratio of -3.48. OnTheMarket has a 12 month low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 144.90 ($1.89). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 99.73.

Get OnTheMarket alerts:

OnTheMarket Company Profile

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.