OmiseGO Market Cap Tops $125.47 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00010431 BTC on exchanges including COSS, Coinsuper, DigiFinex and Tidex. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $125.47 million and approximately $52.16 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000319 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000557 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Independent Reserve, BitForex, Bitbns, Radar Relay, DDEX, Ovis, AirSwap, CoinEx, IDCM, Bancor Network, BitBay, Iquant, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, BigONE, Tidex, Bit-Z, Fatbtc, Coinone, Cobinhood, CoinTiger, Huobi, Exmo, Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, TDAX, ABCC, Liqui, TOPBTC, IDAX, DragonEX, OKEx, Tokenomy, Ethfinex, Gate.io, B2BX, Zebpay, Coinrail, Coinnest, Poloniex, Kucoin, COSS, Kyber Network, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Hotbit, Coinsuper, Crex24, C2CX, CoinBene, Upbit, Livecoin, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Braziliex, IDEX, CoinExchange, BX Thailand, FCoin, OTCBTC, ChaoEX, ZB.COM, DigiFinex, Neraex, Binance, Mercatox, GOPAX and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

