Old Port Advisors Purchases 323 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,392 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Target by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,918,000 after purchasing an additional 53,035 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Target by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 101,991 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 29,926 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Target by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 495,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 241,930 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $35,846,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total value of $1,417,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $413,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,478 shares of company stock worth $8,695,363. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.21.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.33. The company had a trading volume of 74,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,256. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average is $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

