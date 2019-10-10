Old Port Advisors Purchases 1,914 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands comprises approximately 1.3% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,855,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,759,000 after acquiring an additional 874,779 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 27.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,183,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,757 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $324,440,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 107.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,661,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,922,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,056,000 after acquiring an additional 100,250 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $28.08. 23,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,617. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a $35.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.64.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 25,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $763,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,793. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

