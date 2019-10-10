Old Port Advisors Lowers Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Old Port Advisors cut its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. National Grid accounts for 1.6% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in National Grid were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in National Grid by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 164,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of National Grid by 13.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 35.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 9.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 27,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of National Grid by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,368,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,785,000 after acquiring an additional 21,903 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGG traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.53. 10,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,745. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $46.36 and a twelve month high of $59.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.43.

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

