Old Port Advisors Has $891,000 Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,540,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,528 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,482,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,269,000 after purchasing an additional 299,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,786,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,686 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,848,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,873,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stephens began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of ADM traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.09. 775,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,950. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.07. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average is $40.65.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.79 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 5,457 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $199,999.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ray G. Young acquired 3,400 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,916.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

