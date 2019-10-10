Old Port Advisors Has $364,000 Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Old Port Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,568,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,604,000 after acquiring an additional 77,613 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,266,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,779,000 after acquiring an additional 719,937 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,189,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,537,000 after acquiring an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 832,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 97,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 774,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after acquiring an additional 75,539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 34,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,536. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

