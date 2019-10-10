Old Port Advisors Buys 1,312 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,697,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,137,000 after buying an additional 7,446,548 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,505,000 after buying an additional 5,245,854 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,991,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,605,000 after buying an additional 5,210,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,245,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,526,000 after buying an additional 3,850,979 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1,546.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,230,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,852,000 after buying an additional 3,033,957 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE:HST traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 77,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,769,980. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

