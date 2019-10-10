Old North State Trust LLC Sells 602 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $60.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

