Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings of $2.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS.

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.42.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $204,074.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,610.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $9,392,292.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,799 shares of company stock worth $14,586,493 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

ODFL traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.39. 325,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.60 and its 200 day moving average is $154.15. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $176.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.