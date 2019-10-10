OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $18.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OFS Credit an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCCI. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 303,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in OFS Credit during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in OFS Credit during the second quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCCI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,209. OFS Credit has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

