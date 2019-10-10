Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,054.67

Shares of Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,054.67 and traded as low as $833.00. Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at $833.00, with a volume of 1,668 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $297.05 million and a P/E ratio of 9.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 906.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,054.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.80, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile (LON:OCN)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides maritime and logistics services in Bermuda, Brazil, Panama, and Uruguay. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

