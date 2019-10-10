Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight. The company’s product consists of Obalon balloon system, the first swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide progressive and sustained weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Obalon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of NASDAQ OBLN traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.59. 10,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,803. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. Obalon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -4.86.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.36% and a negative return on equity of 253.79%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Obalon Therapeutics will post -13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim P. Kamdar purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 45,000 shares of company stock worth $180,000 over the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 132.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 269,582 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 95.4% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 204,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.