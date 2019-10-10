Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Shares Gap Up to $2.97

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $2.97. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 140,260 shares traded.

OAS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 2.19.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $529.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Hagale acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Taylor L. Reid acquired 45,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $124,365.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,462,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,380.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 105,060 shares of company stock worth $292,666 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

