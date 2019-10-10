Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

OMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on Oasis Midstream Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $21.00 target price on Oasis Midstream Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE OMP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,305. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $537.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $97.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Nusz purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMP. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 1,805.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 182,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 24.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 86,914 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 2,827.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 58,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 56,495 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 133.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 33,332 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $474,000. Institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

