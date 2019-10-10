Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.05

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and traded as high as $14.88. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 800 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 18.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund during the second quarter valued at about $333,000.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JSD)
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
Featured Story: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.