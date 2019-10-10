Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NYV)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

NYSE:NYV opened at $14.45 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 alerts:

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.