Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NYV)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
NYSE:NYV opened at $14.45 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42.
About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
