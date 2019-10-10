Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NUV opened at $10.46 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

