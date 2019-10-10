Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

