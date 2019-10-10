Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.

