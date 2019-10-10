Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nutrien Ltd. produces and sells fertilizers and related industrial and feed products. The company’s products primarily include standard and granular potash; diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate and phosphoric acid and ammonia, urea, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate and nitrogen solutions, as well as purified acids and phosphate feed products. Nutrien Ltd., formerly known as Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada. “

NTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 38,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,960. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

