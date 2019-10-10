NULS Market Cap Hits $27.27 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. NULS has a total market capitalization of $27.27 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00004313 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Bit-Z, DragonEX and Kucoin. In the last week, NULS has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NULS

NULS was first traded on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Binance, ChaoEX, DragonEX, QBTC, OKEx, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

