Nulegacy Gold (CVE:NUG) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Nulegacy Gold Corp (CVE:NUG) shares dropped 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 321,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 163,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50.

About Nulegacy Gold (CVE:NUG)

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. It focuses on the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

