Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Trimmed by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,074 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 26,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 76,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.29.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $85.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

