Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $414,000 Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $3,635,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.4% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 381,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $930,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,978,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $3,624,855. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.96. The stock had a trading volume of 56,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,278. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 target price on Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $93.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.27.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

