Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,538 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.6% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 235.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.09.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.95. 250,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,409,988. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $338.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.