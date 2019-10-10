Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Celanese accounts for about 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 55,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CE shares. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Vertical Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Celanese from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.06.

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.54. 353,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $82.91 and a 52 week high of $127.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.