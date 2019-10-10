No BS Crypto (NOBS) Achieves Market Cap of $60,859.00

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, No BS Crypto has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. No BS Crypto has a market capitalization of $60,859.00 and $3,966.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One No BS Crypto token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Stocks.Exchange and CoinEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00204702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.01034168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00087663 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

No BS Crypto Token Profile

No BS Crypto’s launch date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,464,200 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com . No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade No BS Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

