Nine Entertainment (ASX:NEC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.92

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd (ASX:NEC) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and traded as low as $1.82. Nine Entertainment shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 6,498,774 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Nine Entertainment’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

In related news, insider Hugh Marks 1,372,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th.

Nine Entertainment Company Profile (ASX:NEC)

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Limited engages in television broadcasting and program production businesses in Australia. It operates through Television and Digital segments. The company is involved in the creation and distribution of content; and digital, Internet, subscription video, and other media activities, as well as free to air television activities.

