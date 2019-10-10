Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup set a $28.00 price target on Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NYSE:NLSN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,568. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,874,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,867,000 after purchasing an additional 287,901 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 15.4% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 19,992,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 12.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,773,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 4.6% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,733,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,166,000 after purchasing an additional 298,982 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

