New Energy Solar (ASX:NEW) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of New Energy Solar Ltd (ASX:NEW) shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$1.27 ($0.90) and last traded at A$1.26 ($0.89), 34,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.26 ($0.89).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56.

In other New Energy Solar news, insider Alan Dixon purchased 58,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,423.10 ($54,200.78).

New Energy Solar Limited acquires, owns and manages large scale solar generation facilities. The firm may also invest in other renewable energy assets including wind, geothermal, hydro-electricity, hybrid solutions and owns and manages large scale solar generation facilities. New Energy Solar Limited was established in 2015 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

