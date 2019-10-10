Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) Shares Down 5.6%

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.68, approximately 6,657,633 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2,960% from the average daily volume of 217,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

NTRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurotrope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurotrope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $9.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Neurotrope Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Neurotrope by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 229,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Neurotrope by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neurotrope by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Neurotrope by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 47,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Neurotrope by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

