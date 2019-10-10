Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 31,366.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 272,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 271,324 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 150.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,467. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $243.01 and a 1 year high of $327.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

