Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 750 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,720,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,342,000 after buying an additional 150,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,302,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,655,000 after buying an additional 185,484 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,154,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,627,000 after buying an additional 242,353 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,976,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,722,000 after buying an additional 95,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,592,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,842,000 after buying an additional 97,909 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,330. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $198.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.8583 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

