NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NCSM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of NCS Multistage in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered NCS Multistage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NCS Multistage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.93.

NCSM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,362. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $97.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.53.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.83 million. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 112.66%. Equities analysts predict that NCS Multistage will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NCS Multistage news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Marty Stromquist purchased 39,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $89,802.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 144,912 shares of company stock valued at $310,752. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCSM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NCS Multistage by 712.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NCS Multistage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in NCS Multistage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NCS Multistage by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NCS Multistage by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

