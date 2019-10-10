National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.61

National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.61 and traded as low as $27.91. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 4,523,619 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38.

In other National Australia Bank news, insider Geraldine McBride bought 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$28.25 ($20.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,239.75 ($34,921.81).

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

