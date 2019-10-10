Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.33. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 3,290 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Nanophase Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Nanophase Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.90% and a negative return on equity of 142.04%.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NANX)

Nanophase Technologies Corporation develops and manufactures advanced materials and applications with an integrated nanomaterial and related technologies. It produces engineered nano and non-nano materials for use in various markets, which comprise personal care consisting of sunscreens as active ingredients and in formulated cosmetics; and architectural coatings, industrial coating applications, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and energy, as well as various surface finishing technology applications, such as optics.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.