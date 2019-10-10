Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Trading Down 20%

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) fell 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 22,764,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 163% from the average session volume of 8,660,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Naked Brand Group stock. Maso Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,118,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785,098 shares during the quarter. Naked Brand Group makes up about 0.5% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Maso Capital Partners Ltd owned 7.15% of Naked Brand Group worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

