Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 17,142,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,639,000 after buying an additional 371,626 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,451,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,174,000 after buying an additional 255,387 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,836,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,089,000 after buying an additional 202,699 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,161,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,470,000 after buying an additional 1,630,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,278,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,046,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.83. The company had a trading volume of 828,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,516. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $91.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.18 and its 200-day moving average is $88.08.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4793 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

