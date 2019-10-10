Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Decreases Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.7% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.94. 2,657,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,128,015. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $235.49. The company has a market cap of $249.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DZ Bank lowered Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.65.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

