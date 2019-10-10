Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.18.

NYSE MYOV traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,021. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $26.02.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

