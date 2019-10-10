Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) Declares GBX 2.60 Dividend

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MCL stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 105 ($1.37). 402,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,298. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 123.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 146.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 8.95. Morses Club has a 52 week low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 185.50 ($2.42). The firm has a market capitalization of $139.86 million and a PE ratio of 8.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Thursday. Finally, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Peter Ward bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £254,000 ($331,895.99). Also, insider Leslie Easson sold 75,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70), for a total transaction of £98,534.80 ($128,753.17).

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

