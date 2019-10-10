Morpheus Labs Market Cap Reaches $3.07 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, FCoin, IDEX and Liquid. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and $1.07 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00203634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.01030059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029725 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00087998 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs’ launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Liquid and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

