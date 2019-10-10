Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) has been trending positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Morneau Shepell earned a news sentiment score of 2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

MSI traded down C$0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.00. 81,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,557. Morneau Shepell has a 1 year low of C$23.64 and a 1 year high of C$33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 235.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.13.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$212.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$211.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Morneau Shepell will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 573.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

